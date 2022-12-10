Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.