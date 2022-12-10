Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

MDRX opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,134 shares of company stock worth $1,094,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $93,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

