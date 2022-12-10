Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $1,922,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $3,108,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $874.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.