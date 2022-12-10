Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,620.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

