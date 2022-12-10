Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,710.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

