Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,491.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

