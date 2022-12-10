AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 8.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 199,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,903,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,226,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.