AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 8.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 199,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,903,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.72.
AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.