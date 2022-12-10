American International Group Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 791.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

