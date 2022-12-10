American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CWT opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $178,989. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.