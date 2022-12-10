American International Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

