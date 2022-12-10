American International Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 236,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 145,963 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 153,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 131,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after acquiring an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,485,063. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.