American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

ZM stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.