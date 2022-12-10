American International Group Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Celsius by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $121.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CELH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

