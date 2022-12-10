American International Group Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

