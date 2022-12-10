American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,743 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,849,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

