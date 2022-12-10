Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.