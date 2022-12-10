Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

