Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,110,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 954,597 shares in the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.