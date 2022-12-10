Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $207,597 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,110,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 954,597 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

