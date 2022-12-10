Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $207,597 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,110,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 954,597 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

