ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $80.22.

