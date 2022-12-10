Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 759,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

