Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

AORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Artivion Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AORT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. Artivion has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

About Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

