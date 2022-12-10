ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Sells $876,588.96 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $40,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 488.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 24.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

