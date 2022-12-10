Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,662.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72.
  • On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96.
  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20.
  • On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $137.33 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -154.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

