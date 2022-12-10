AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $187.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $197.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Shares of AVB opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.60. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

