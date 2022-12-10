Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

