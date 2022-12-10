Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma Sells 4,202 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.