AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 71.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 367.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

AXS opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

