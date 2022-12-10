B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $45,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

