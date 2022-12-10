Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.50 ($6.84) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

