Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Grupo Santander

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.2 %

BBD stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.