Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,329 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $34.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $542.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

