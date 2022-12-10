Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Baozun were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $107,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $5.80 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $403.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

