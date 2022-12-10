Barclays Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $233.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.