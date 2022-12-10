Barclays Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $233.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MongoDB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.