Barclays Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $3.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 390.03%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Acme LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

