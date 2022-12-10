Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 154,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

