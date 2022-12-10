Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 11,969 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $399,285.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,125,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.