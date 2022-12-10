BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in BeiGene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BeiGene by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $309.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

