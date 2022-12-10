BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $30,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BeiGene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $309.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

