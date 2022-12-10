Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,873 shares of company stock worth $11,969,781. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.