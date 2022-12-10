BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $30,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 76.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 741,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,517,000 after buying an additional 321,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.16. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $302.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.