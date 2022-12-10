Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $70.14 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

