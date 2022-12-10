Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Black Stone Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.
About Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
