Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 144,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

