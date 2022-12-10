BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 32.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BlueLinx by 99.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BXC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $603.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.81.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

