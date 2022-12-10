Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

