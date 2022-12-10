Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
