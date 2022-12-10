Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.53. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 72.97%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.