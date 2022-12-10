Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,984 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

BRX stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

