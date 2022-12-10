Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,997,000 after buying an additional 2,106,364 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,678,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 873,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 581,375 shares in the last quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.27 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
