Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,997,000 after buying an additional 2,106,364 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,678,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 873,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 581,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.27 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.