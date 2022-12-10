Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 159.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of BC opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

