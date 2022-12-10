C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $95.30 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

