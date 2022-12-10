C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

